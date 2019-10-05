|
|
Grace Gregory
West Lafayette - Grace L. Gregory, 92, of West Lafayette passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Indiana Veterans Home.
She was born July 28, 1927 in Rensselaer, IN, to the late Bazzle and Nellie (Crawford) Minniear. On July 8, 1949 she married Franklin L. Gregory. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2002.
Grace was a member of Moose Lodge, Life member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and caring for her family.
She is survived by her sons Thomas L. (Sylvia) Gregory of Monon, and Mel Gregory of Lafayette; three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Franklin, she is preceded in death by her parents, three brother and five sisters.
Visitation will be held from 9:30am - 10:30 am Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Chapel at Indiana Veterans Home. Funeral service will begin at 10:30am with Chaplain David Hess officiating. Interment to follow at Cairo - Liberty Cemetery in Battle Ground. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans - www. secure.dav.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019