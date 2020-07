Or Copy this URL to Share

Grace I. Holt Irvin



Wingate - Grace I. Holt Irvin, age 98, passed away 11:15 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Franciscan Health Hospital, Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.









