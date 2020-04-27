|
Grace Boone (Golden), 82 of West Lafayette passed away on Friday April 24th at her son's home where she had been residing for the last 6 years. She was born February 26, 1938 in West Lafayette to the late Clarence and Pearl (Miller) Golden. She was a 1957 graduate of Klondike High School. She married in 1961 to the late Gary Taylor Boone.
Grace was co-owner of Orchard of Golf Practice Center with her son Mickey, and formerly assisted her husband Gary at his insurance business. Her faith and family were of utmost importance to her and she devoted much of her time helping family. She especially loved Christian music, biking, flower gardening, and natural ways of providing healing for others. She loved hosting cookouts as a way to spend time with family or to celebrate birthdays.
She is survived by her sister Rosalie Weltzin of Williamsport, her son Mickey (Monica) Boone of West Lafayette, her grandchildren Michelle (Brad) Hart of Rossville, Megan Boone of Lafayette, and Gary Boone of West Lafayette, also surviving are her great grandchildren Keaton and Zane Hart of Rossville. Grace was preceded in death by her siblings Ruthie Mae Nelson, Dale Golden, John Golden, Marilyn Harmon and Jane Golden.
Private family graveside will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Wednesday April 29th at 11am. Friends and family my join the webcast by going to zoom.us and click on "join meeting" enter the meeting number 765-490-4234, then the password tmg2020.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with services.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020