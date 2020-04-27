Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Boone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace P. Boone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace P. Boone Obituary
Grace Boone (Golden), 82 of West Lafayette passed away on Friday April 24th at her son's home where she had been residing for the last 6 years. She was born February 26, 1938 in West Lafayette to the late Clarence and Pearl (Miller) Golden. She was a 1957 graduate of Klondike High School. She married in 1961 to the late Gary Taylor Boone.

Grace was co-owner of Orchard of Golf Practice Center with her son Mickey, and formerly assisted her husband Gary at his insurance business. Her faith and family were of utmost importance to her and she devoted much of her time helping family. She especially loved Christian music, biking, flower gardening, and natural ways of providing healing for others. She loved hosting cookouts as a way to spend time with family or to celebrate birthdays.

She is survived by her sister Rosalie Weltzin of Williamsport, her son Mickey (Monica) Boone of West Lafayette, her grandchildren Michelle (Brad) Hart of Rossville, Megan Boone of Lafayette, and Gary Boone of West Lafayette, also surviving are her great grandchildren Keaton and Zane Hart of Rossville. Grace was preceded in death by her siblings Ruthie Mae Nelson, Dale Golden, John Golden, Marilyn Harmon and Jane Golden.

Private family graveside will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Wednesday April 29th at 11am. Friends and family my join the webcast by going to zoom.us and click on "join meeting" enter the meeting number 765-490-4234, then the password tmg2020.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with services.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -