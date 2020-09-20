Grant W. Knowles
Veedersburg - Grant W. Knowles, 91, of Veedersburg passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler.
He was born July 22, 1929 in Pine Village to the late James Lewis and Olive Belle (Biggs) Knowles. Grant worked 32 years for Alcoa Aluminum (Arconic) Lafayette as a Plant Engineer before retiring in the mid 1980's.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On January 21,
1951 Grant married Gloria Jean McAlister of Mellott. She preceded him in death on September 6, 1974.
Grant grew up water skiing on the Wabash River, and could launch from the bank on one ski!
Grant was also an accomplished guitarist. In late 1960s he toured with a band called The Wabash Valley Boys, as well as a later 1970s area band called The Remnants. Admirers often tried to learn his unique chords. One such gentleman found success in Nashville and dedicated a book on guitar chords to his mentor, Grant. Grant was self-taught in automotive mechanics and electronics, and often served others with these skills. He learned German while in Europe, and would sometimes speak to the delight of native acquaintances and friends. In his retired years Grant enjoyed playing music, traveling, and outdoor time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children: Dianne Kiger of San Antonio, Texas, Lisa Lane of Tyler, Texas, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the Indiana and Texas area. Also surviving is a wife Shirley (Cummins) Knowles of Crawfordsville, Indiana. Preceding him in death are son Gregory Knowles, daughter Melody (Knowles) Carlisle, step-daughters Gina Courtney and Candace Mack, and a step-son Richard Cummins.
Visitation will be held from 12-1 Saturday September 26th 2020 at Maus Funeral Home, Attica, IN. Funeral service will begin at 1pm with the Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Interment with military honors to follow in the Waynetown Masonic Cemetery, Waynetyown, IN. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Covid-19 and social distancing will be observed. Masks required. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
