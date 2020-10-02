1/1
Gregory A. Cain
1975 - 2020
Gregory A. Cain

Seattle - Gregory A. Cain, 44, of Seattle, Wash., formerly of Wolcott, Ind., passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He died peacefully at home with family at his side.

Born December 4, 1975 in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of Ann (Budzynski) Cain and the late Samuel Cain.

Greg was a respected athlete and student at Tri-County High School and graduated from DePauw University where he also played football. Many of Greg's most enduring friendships were formed on a basketball court, football field, or baseball diamond. He spoke often of the powerful impact several coaches had on him, both personally and athletically.

Following college, Greg pursued a career in business consulting that leaned into his talent for managing chaos and change. Of the many projects he worked on during his career, he took particular pride in his role on a philanthropic team at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation focused on creating game-changing impact for families in need around the globe.

Greg was an avid sports fan and took joy in introducing his daughter, Anna, to the game of golf. He loved his annual trip to Cordova, Alaska, to fish and tell tall tales with friends. He enjoyed traveling and was known for his witty humor and his ability to debate everything from politics to obscure history facts.

Greg is survived by his daughter, Anna Cain, and her mother Courtney; his mother, Ann Cain; sisters Samantha Koon (Mike) and Elaina Robinson (C.J.) and their daughters; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Cain; his grandparents, Walt and Phyllis Budzynski, and Ed and Charlotte Cain; and his stepfather, Dave Wood.

In lieu of a memorial service, contributions can be made in Greg's name to the Tri-County High School Athletic Boosters, an organization that supported the dreams and development of Greg and generations of other high school athletes. Memorial cards for Greg's family may be mailed to 7726 30th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115.

Greg's ATO fraternity brothers and football teammates are planning a celebration of life in Indianapolis in November. His family and friends will gather in the Lafayette area also in November.

In his final days, Greg was committed to the hope that his friends and family would focus on sharing happiness and laughter with each other. While we mourn the loss of a good man, we take heart in knowing he was loved by many.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
