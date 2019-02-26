Services
Genda Funeral Home-Reinke Chapel
103 N Center St
Flora, IN 46929
(574) 967-4114
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Christian Church
Flora, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Flora, IN
Gregory Hoffman Obituary
Gregory Hoffman

Flora - Gregory "Greg" Charles Hoffman, 71, of Flora, passed away, Friday, February 22, 2019 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette. He was born June 1, 1947 to Pete and Martha (Eikenberry) Hoffman in Logansport. Greg was a 1965 graduate of Carroll Consolidated High School and went to serve in the United States Army. On September 17, 1976 he married Sherry Parrett, she survives.

Greg was a pillar in the town of Flora. He worked for many years for the Town of Flora in several different roles. He was a life member of First Christian Church in Flora where he served as a deacon. He coached little league baseball teams for 50 years, kept statistics for the Carroll Cougar basketball and baseball teams, worked as a member of the chain gang for Carroll football games, he wrote for the Carroll Comet sports section, helping cover the basketball games, and was a proud supporter of Flora, Carroll High School, and the youth of the community, and was awarded the "Pete Award" by the Flora Lions club for this reason.

He was also a member of the American Legion.

Along with his wife, Greg is survived by his children, Lisa (Donnie) Bruce of Frankfort, Julie (Joe) Perry, Katherine Hoffman and Nick (Rebekah) Hoffman all of Flora; a brother, Mike (Judy) Hoffman of Flora; grandchildren, Randy (Alyson), Parker, Julian, Isaac, Ellie, Jackson, Cecelia, Evan and Adela; and great grandchildren, Karrington and Adlee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Mary, and brother Darrell.

Visitation will be held 4-8pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at First Christian Church in Flora. Funeral services will be held 10am, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the church. Pastor Kim Holly will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Carroll County Honor Guard. Arrangments are with Genda Funeral Home Reinke Chapel in Flora.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Flora Youth Baseball League or the .

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019
