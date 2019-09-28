|
Gregory K. Gross
Galveston - Gregory K. Gross, 67, passed away peacefully at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Golden Living in Kokomo. He was born August 16, 1952 in Lafayette to Charles and Joyce (Beever) Gross. Greg first married Wanda Brubaker in March of 1971. He later married Naomi Guy on June 12, 1999 in Oakford and she survives.
Greg was a 1970 graduate of Carroll High School and was an Eagle Scout. After high school he served his country in the United States Air Force. Greg retired from Delphi Electronics in Kokomo in 2000 with 30 years service. He was a member of ABATE, UAW Local #292.
Surviving family include his wife Naomi Gross, Galveston; his two sons, Ryan Alan Gross, North Vernon, IN; and David Eric Gross of Beech Grove, IN. He is also survived by one grandson, Jalen David Gross of Beech Grove; his father, Charles Gross, Flora, IN; sister, Julie (Roger) Beckner, Flora, IN; brother Michael Gross, Lafayette, IN; brother-in-law, Mark (Darla) Guy, Galveston, IN and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Greg is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce and infant son, Matthew Keith Gross.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Rev. Bill Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Walton IOOF Cemetery in Walton, IN. Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. Monday, September 30th at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079 Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 28, 2019