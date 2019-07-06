|
Gregory Wayne Schnepf
Palm Coast - Gregory "Greg" Wayne Schnepf, born on March 8, 1949 in Decatur, Indiana, to the late Margaret (Moses) Schnepf, and the late Loren Wayne Schnepf, passed away at age 70 on July 1, 2019 in Palm Coast, Florida. He graduated from Purdue University in 1971, and from Purdue University with a Master's degree in education in 1975. Greg spent the majority of his career as an educator with the Lafayette School Corporation in Lafayette, Indiana. He then went on to hold the role of Foundation Director for Caylor-Nickel and Oaklawn in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Following his retirement, Greg spent the past 10 years in Palm Coast, Florida as a care taker for his mother, Margaret, and as an active member of Lifecoast Church. At Lifecoast, he volunteered as the manager of their non-profit, Fair Trade Cafe, and was also involved in a multitude of their committees. Greg was a motorcycle enthusiast, and spent much of his time riding in charity and fundraising events, as well as travelling with his motorcyle friends. Greg was the loving husband of the late Yvonne (Davis) Schnepf, and they were happily married for 34 years before her death in 2003. He is survived by his son, R. Jason Schnepf; daughter, Jessica Schnepf both of Chicago; brother, Charles Schnepf of Indianapolis; and sister, Mary Beth (Schnepf) Pacetti of St. Augustine, FL. Greg enjoyed golf, sports, travel, and spending as much time as possible with his family and friends. He was an avid reader. Greg was known for his warm and gentle spirit, his infectious smile, and zest for life. He was gifted with the desire to always lend a helping hand to those in need, and do more for the community. He had an unending abundance of love for this family and friends, and a deep commitment to his faith. Memorial services were held July 5, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church 5435 Belle Terre Parkway Palm Coast, FL 32137. Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park is handling arrangements, 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, (904) 824-1672.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 6, 2019