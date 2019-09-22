|
Gretchen W. Davis
Louisville - Gretchen W. Davis, 52, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at home in Louisville, KY from complications related to gastric cancer diagnosed in April 2019. Gretchen Ann Wukasch was born March 22, 1967, in Midland, MI to Ronald Fred Wukasch and Ruth Marion Nieman of Chicago, IL. She grew up in Indianapolis and W. Lafayette, IN and graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1985. Gretchen attended University College London, the United Kingdom, in 1987-88, studying Art History and Comparative Literature, before graduating in 1990 from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Fine Art Photography. She moved to Cincinnati, OH in 1990 where she freelanced with commercial photo studios, was a contributing writer to the American Society of Media Photographers (Ohio Chapter), bartended at Mt. Adams Bar & Grill and enjoyed numerous outings with the Friday Night Club. In 1994, she attended The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and obtained her Illinois Teacher Certification in Art (K-12) before moving to Louisville where she married W. D. "David" Davis on October 8, 1994. In 1997, she completed the Kentucky Beginning Teacher Internship Program and Certification for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. She was confirmed in the Episcopal Church and a member of Christ Church Cathedral.
Gretchen was a beloved teacher of art to K-12 students at public (Speed Art Museum), private (Louisville Collegiate School) and parochial (Mercy Academy, Holy Family) institutions in Louisville, KY-IN. She was a competitive diver in high school and member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority in college. She served with Actors Theatre of Louisville (GO-Board), Just Creations (Director), and Virginia Chance School (from room-parent to board chair). She practiced Reiki, Jin Shin Jyutsu and Yoga. She was an avid gardener, gourmet cook, generous hostess, and companionable traveler. She was an art lover who relished culture, nature, and literature. She was a good listener, 100% present in the moment, and a gentle consoler. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She was outspoken and unafraid to take on anything or anyone.
Gretchen is survived by her husband of 25 years David; son Jacob S. Davis; daughter Emma C. Davis; mother Ruth Wukasch; mother-in-law Dale "Dee Dee" Abell Davis; father-in-law H. Scott Davis Jr; brother Matthew P. Wukasch, sister Kate W. Kollman; sister-in-law Kimberly A. Bowman; nieces Ruby Kollman, Sassafras Kollman & Lilly Wukasch; nephews Zachary Wukasch, Seth Bowman and Luke Bowman. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Evelyn Ruth Davis, and father Ron Wukasch.
Her memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral with interment in the church's Memorial Garden (with daughter Evelyn) followed by a celebration of Gretchen's life in the church's Bishop Hall (421 S 2nd St, Louisville). Parking is available behind the church, at street meters and nearby garages (PARC, YMCA, Marriott).
Expressions of sympathy are welcome at Virginia Chance School, Green Hill Therapy, Hosparus Health or your preferred charity.
