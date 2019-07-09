|
H. Arvilla Uerkwitz
Lafayette - H. Arvilla Uerkwitz, 91,of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born December 11, 1927 in Lafayette to the late James E. and Mabel B. (McGlothlin) Peneton. Arvilla graduated from Jefferson High School in 1946.
She married Harry Uerkwitz on August 20, 1950 in Lafayette.
Arvilla worked for Mennen Century 21 Realtors until her retirement and had previously worked in the Tippecanoe Recorders Office. Arvilla was member of Dayton United Methodist Church, the Dayton Mother's Club, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 11, and the Forty & Eight Auxiliary Femmes. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, and crafts. Arvilla was an excellent cook and baker. She especially loved to cook and bake for family birthday and get together's.
Surviving are her husband, Harry Uerkwitz of Lafayette; her children, David Uerkwitz of Lafayette and Diane Gochenour of Dayton; and her grandchildren, Danielle Gochenour and Nathan Gochenour.
She was preceded in death by her son, Denis Uerkwitz.
A Service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. A private burial will be in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's in loving memory of Arvilla. Arvilla's family would like to thank IU Hospital, the IU 6th floor nurses, and Great Lakes Hospice for the excellent care and compassion.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 9, 2019