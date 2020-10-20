1/1
H. Keith "Stan" Stanfield
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Keith "Stan" Stanfield

Lafayette - Lafayette, IN - H. Keith "Stan" Stanfield, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. He was 93.

Keith was born on August 27, 1927 to Clifford and Charlotte Stanfield. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, he was the last living member of their five children. Keith was preceded in death by his wife Catherine (Cox) Stanfield. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Lynn (Margaret) Stanfield and Richard (Clara) Stanfield, and his sisters Vera (Arthur) Conkright and Doris (Floyd) Timmons.

Keith grew up in the north end of Lafayette. He attended Longlois School and graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1945. In high school, he was active in the bowling club. He continued to bowl in city leagues for many years. After graduation, Keith enlisted in the United States Army.

After his service in the Army, Keith returned to Lafayette and managed the shoe department at the downtown J.C. Penney department store. His passion, and most of his career, was spent in the automotive business. Keith owned his own car business in Lafayette, Stan's Auto Sales. Previously, he had worked for Fireproof Garage Chrysler-Plymouth in Lafayette, and later as a manager for Hendrickson Ford in Logansport. He restored several antique and classic cars.

He was a life-long member of the Brown Street United Methodist Church, serving as usher, choir member, and Sunday School Superintendent. Keith was also a 71-year Master Mason in the Lafayette Masonic Lodge, and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Keith's greatest joy in life was the time spent with family and friends. He is survived by his four children, Lorri (Don) Perigo, Doug (Josey) Stanfield, Rob (Jennifer) Stanfield, and Mike (Charity) Stanfield. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Chris, Jeremy, Josiah, Jesse, Nathan, Harvey, Melissa, Heather, Danielle, Abigail, Allegra, Zion, and Kaden, several great-grandchildren, and his former wife, Elizabeth Stanfield.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23rd from 5pm until the Masonic service at 6pm at the Hippensteel Funeral Home, Lafayette. Funeral service will follow with Reverend Ryan Traeger officiating. Military Honors will be led by the American Legion. As a life-long member of the Brown Street United Methodist Church, the family requests that memorials be made in Keith's name to the Brown Street Church, 905 Brown St, Lafayette, Indiana, 47904. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
the Hippensteel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
06:00 PM
the Hippensteel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved