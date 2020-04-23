|
|
H. Raymond Bowsman, Sr
Lafayette - H. Raymond Bowsman, Sr., 85, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
He was born September 4, 1934 in Alexandria, IN, to the late Harvey Ruben Bowsman and Gladys Marie (Wise) Bowsman. He was a graduate of New Castle High School.
On April 22, 1957 he married Letha Bennett in Gas City, IN and she survives.
Raymond worked for Alcoa for many years before retiring in 1992. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his wife and family.
Along with his wife, Letha, he is survived by his children: Harvey Raymond Bowsman, Jr (wife, Debra) of Brookston, Karen Werner (husband, Jim) of Delphi, Regina Hatke (husband, Frank) of Lafayette, Pam Bussell (husband, Jim) of Darlington and Jacqueline Friend (husband, Dave) of Rossville; siblings: Donald Bowsman (wife, Viv) of New Castle, Lewis Edward Bowsman (wife, Phylis) of Battle Ground, Margaret Hinkle of Marion and Helen Woods of Arizona. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Walter Bowsman, sister Ruth Anne Sexton, one sister-in-law and three brothers-in-law.
A private family service to be held with Chaplain Tom Covington officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation -www.apdaparkinson.org . Share memories and condolences online at:
www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020