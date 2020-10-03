Hamer D. Smith
West Lafayette - Hamer Dean Smith, 95, of West Lafayette, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Westminster Village. He was born June 11, 1925, in Thorntown to the late Buren and Veatha (Rice) Smith.
Hamer graduated from Thorntown High School in 1944 and on November 13, 1946, he married Betty Hill in Argos and she survives.
Hamer served in the Navy on the USS Oakhill LSD7 as a radio operator during WWII. He received the Asiatic and Pacific area campaign medal, four bronze stars for the engagements in Western Caroline Island operation, Leyete operations, Luzon, Okinawa, and Gunto operation, and is authorized to wear the Philippine Liberation ribbon with two bronze stars.
He was a member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ. The Church presented him the Quilt of Valor made to Honor & Comfort Those Touched by War. Hamer was also member of the American Legion #218 in Thorntown, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans.
Hamer operated Hamer Smith Garage in Thorntown for many years before retiring.
He bred and exhibited Shetland and Hackney ponies, and quarter horses. Hamer enjoyed collecting antiques and Corvairs.
Hamer was married 73 years to the love of his life, Betty. Family was very important to Hamer. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. Hamer touched the lives of many with his caring and willingness to help others.
Surviving along with his wife are his daughters Teresa K. DeBoise of Millville, MA, Vicki L. Smith of Lafayette, grandchildren Christopher Sloan, Danyel DeBoise Stapleton, great grandchildren Conner and Betty Stapleton. Hamer was preceded in death by his siblings Guy, Wanda and Robert.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Rev. T. J. Jenney PhD officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Thorntown with Military Graveside rites. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamer's memory. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
.