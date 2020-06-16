Hannah Mae Blair
Lafayette - Hannah Mae Blair, 19, of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9:40 am.
She was born in Lafayette on December 4, 2000 to Timothy Blair and Betsy Needham. She was a 2019 graduate of The Crossings and attended McCutcheon High School. Hannah worked as a waitress at Cracker Barrell.
Hannah enjoyed shopping, eating, music, and swimming. She was a talented artist who loved to draw. She loved to sing, listen to R&B music, and using an Australian accent. She was into beauty, fashion, and photography. Hannah was the life of the party and liked to have fun and was never serious. She could make everyone smile just by walking into the room. She liked sports and played on the McCutcheon Volleyball team. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her 3 nephews.
She is survived by her mother Betsy (Michael Crowell) Needham of Lafayette, and father Timothy Blair of Paris, TN; sister, Riley (Jason Bogert) Needham of Lafayette; brother, Austin Blair of Crawfordsville; sister, Ali Blair of Crawfordsville; brother Chase Blair of Lafayette; and sister and best friend, Grace Blair of Lafayette; grandparents, Carolyn Needham of Lafayette, Gayle Blair of Hilton Head, SC., Jim Blair of Lafayette; Uncles and Aunts, Scott (Christine) Needham of Lafayette, Joe Needham of Lafayette, J.T. (Kristy) Blair of Monticello, Susan Frazier of Lafayette, and Scott (Pamela) Crowell ; 3 nephews, Beckham, Kane, and Jaxon; and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John Needham and Uncle Bob Frazier.
As Hannah loved children, memorial contributions in Hannah's name may be given to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 or at www.rileychildrens.org.
Private family visitation and services will be held.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.