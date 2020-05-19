|
|
Harold E. Gretencord
West Lafayette - Harold E. Gretencord, 70, of West Lafayette (formerly Earl Park) passed away Monday, May 18, at Franciscan Alliance East after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born June 2, 1949 in Lafayette to the late Paul and Lucille (Lanie) Gretencord of Fowler, IN. Harold was a graduate of Fowler High School and the Indiana School of Business.
On August 10, 1974 he married Marcia Datzman in Fowler and she survives.
Harold's three passions were his faith, family and farming. He grew up on a farm and loved nothing more than being in the fields and contemplating the wonder of God's creation. He was a member of the St. John's Holy Name Society (Earl Park), the Knights of Columbus #9400, was active in the Earl Park Fall Festival for several years, and was a board member of Sacred Heart School in Fowler.
Surviving along with his wife Marcia are his children: Adam Gretencord (wife Sharon) of Austin, TX, Marcus Gretencord (wife Misty) of Lafayette, Benjamin Gretencord of Lafayette, Sr. Maria Kolbe Gretencord, OP of Ann Arbor, MI, Mary Villegas (husband Maurice) of Round Rock, TX; sister Elaine Puetz of Lafayette, brother Donald Gretencord (wife Shirley) of Earl Park, sister Kathleen of Lafayette, and sister-in-law Karen Gretencord of Fowler. Harold is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Thérèse, Fulton, Gianna, Cecilia, Brigid and Bernard Gretencord of Austin, TX and Grace, Jonathan, Michael, Juliana and Jacinta Gretencord of Lafayette.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Gretencord, Jr., and brother-in-law Eric Puetz.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 21 at St. Boniface Church in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sisters of Mary, 4597 Warren Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 or St. Boniface Church, 318 N 9th Street, Lafayette, IN 47904.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020