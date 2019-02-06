Resources
Warrensburg, MO - September 13, 1938 - January 27, 2019

Harold Edward Hess was born September 13, 1938 in Williamsport, Indiana, the son of Gordon and Dora (Hurley) Hess. He entered into rest on January 27, 2019 in Warrensburg, Missouri, following an extended illness at the age of 80. Harold was a 1956 graduate of Jefferson High School. He was a member of the Elmwood Avenue Church of Christ while living in the Lafayette area. Harold served his country in the U. S. Navy, serving, 1956-1959. He moved to Powell in 1978 from Indiana and he had worked in the wholesale food and hardware sales. He enjoyed automobile shows, especially VW shows. He was a member of the Church of Christ. Harold and Caroline (Gum) were married on April 21, 1963 in Madison, Wisconsin and she survives. Additional survivors include three children, Bob and Diana Hess of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, Donald Hess of Powell, Missouri and Vicki Gray of Joplin, Missouri; one sister, Barbara and Tom Walsh of Lafayette, Indiana; four grandsons, two granddaughters; one great grandson and one great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by a son, Noel Hess in 1992 and his parents.

Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019
