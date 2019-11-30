|
Harold Lee McClure
Waynetown - Harold Lee McClure, age 87 of Waynetown passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette. He was born in Wallace, Indiana on January 12, 1932 to the late Charles E. & Orintha (Hamm) McClure. He was the youngest of 5 children.
Harold graduated from Wallace High School in 1950 and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, stationed at Edwards AFB. On March 23, 1952 he married Elsie Mae Plunkett, who survives. He retired after 42 years from Alcoa in Lafayette as a pressman and crane operator. He was a handyman that could do anything and enjoyed working in the garden and wood working.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elsie; a daughter, Patty Hofmann, both of Waynetown; 3 grandchildren, Jeremy Edwards, Jamie (Shane) Sankey, and Jaclyn Newkirk; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Fred McClure; and 3 older brothers.
Cremation was chosen with a private family graveside service at Waynetown Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to . Shoemaker Funeral Home is assisting the family. Share memories and condolences online at www.shoemakerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019