Harold Lloyd Moffat Jr.

Harold Lloyd Moffat Jr. Obituary
Harold Lloyd Moffat Jr.

West Lafayette - Harold Lloyd Moffet Jr., 73, of West Lafayette, formerly of Stockton, CA, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at his residence. On August 7, 1981, he married Bess Dienhart at Chapel of the Bells in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

Private family services will be held at a later date in January. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to ALS Association. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
