Harold Robert Demerly
Lafayette - Harold Robert Demerly, 86, of Lafayette, passed away March 27,2020. He was the youngest of 8 Children, born and raised of Catholic faith on October 26, 1933, on the Demerly Family Farm in WhiteCounty, Round Grove Township, in Monticello, IN. He was the son of the late John Barnard Demerly and Margaret Mary Alberts-Demerly. On June 11, 1955, he married Patricia Ann Hart. They have 2 daughters, Pamela (Pam) Windler, (late Douglas Windler), Rebecca (Becky) Robledo,(Elmo Paul) ). Surviving grandchildren, Adam Windler, (Erin), Tyler Robledo, (Ashley), Wes Robledo, ( Escarlet Villeda), and 3 great grandchildren. Also surviving, are 2 siblings Helen Rooze and Ben Demerly.
Harold served in the National Guard. He retired from the Lafayette Fire Dept. after 20 years and then went to work in the carpenter shop at Purdue University for another 20 years.
Harold loved spending time with his family. He loved basketball of all levels and especially enjoyed seeing the Purdue Boilermakers in action. He looked forward to family gatherings and was so proud of all of his nieces and nephews. Harold enjoyed dancing, bowling, buying scratch off tickets and seeing friends at the local clubs, and was a member of Navy Club Ship 12, 40-8 Veterans Club, American LegionPost 11, & Fraternal Order of Eagles. Harold had set breakfast & dinner dates with his favorite niece Carol White and favorite nephew Jack McNaughton, who will always have a special place in his daughter's hearts. Most of all, Harold was a family man, loved being called Honey, Dad, Grampie, Grandpa and Papa Great. Enjoy the heavenly dance floor with your wife, Pat, your favorite dance partner and eat as many peanut MM's, as you want.
Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann, son in law, Douglas Windler, brothers, Bernard AnthonyDemerly, Ed Demerly, Frances (Bud) Demerly, sisters, Viola McNaughton, and Rose Mary Schaible.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Navy Club Ship 12 or the 40-8 Veterans Club. Due to the extraordinary situation surrounding the Corona Virus outbreak, the family is planning a celebration of Harold's life at a later date and time, yet to be announced. May God bless every one of you.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020