Services
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
(765) 275-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Oswalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Robert Oswalt


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Robert Oswalt Obituary
Harold Robert Oswalt

Wingate - Harold Robert Oswalt, age 86, passed away 7:15 AM Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Hickory Creek at Crawfordsville, He had been in failing health the past several years. He was born in Lafayette, January 28, 1933 son of the late Earnest and Hazel Griffin Oswalt. He married Patricia (Pat) Lith Bishop April 4, 1986 at Pleasant Hill UCC in Wingate, and she survives.

Harold was a 1951 graduate of Jackson Township High School in a class of 4. He joined the U.S. Army, served a tour of duty in Korea. He bought a farm and moved to the Wingate community in 1967 were he continued to actively farm until he retired. He had also been employed at Fairfield Manufacturing for 20 years. Harold was a former member of the Wingate American Legion and currently with Crawfordsville Post, Pleasant Hill UCC and the Crawfordsville Moose.

Harold had an easy-going manner. He had enjoyed following his grandson in his school sports activities. Farming was something Harold enjoyed and didn't consider as work. He appreciated antique tractors and enjoyed attending local tractor shows.

Harold leaves behind: His wife Patricia (Pat), daughter: Cathy Oswalt Spurgeon of Wingate, two sisters: Beverly (Max) Rogers of Waynetown and Janet Knowling of New Market, a brother David Oswalt of New Richmond. Grandson, Austin (Elizabeth) Spurgeon of Crawfordsville. Great-grandchildren Ella, Kaya and Libby. Step-sons: Stephen (Elaine) Bishop of Westfield and Mark Bishop of Wingate, great-stepgrandson Justin Bishop. Extended family: Linda (Mike) Ruemler, Wayne (Deb) Whitaker and Bob Whitaker all of Chalmers. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation hours are 5:00-8:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral services are 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home with Pastors Alan Goff and Duane Mycroft officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wingate. Memorial contributions may be directed to Pleasant Hill UCC or New Hope Chapel both in Wingate. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -