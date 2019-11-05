|
|
Harold Robert Oswalt
Wingate - Harold Robert Oswalt, age 86, passed away 7:15 AM Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Hickory Creek at Crawfordsville, He had been in failing health the past several years. He was born in Lafayette, January 28, 1933 son of the late Earnest and Hazel Griffin Oswalt. He married Patricia (Pat) Lith Bishop April 4, 1986 at Pleasant Hill UCC in Wingate, and she survives.
Harold was a 1951 graduate of Jackson Township High School in a class of 4. He joined the U.S. Army, served a tour of duty in Korea. He bought a farm and moved to the Wingate community in 1967 were he continued to actively farm until he retired. He had also been employed at Fairfield Manufacturing for 20 years. Harold was a former member of the Wingate American Legion and currently with Crawfordsville Post, Pleasant Hill UCC and the Crawfordsville Moose.
Harold had an easy-going manner. He had enjoyed following his grandson in his school sports activities. Farming was something Harold enjoyed and didn't consider as work. He appreciated antique tractors and enjoyed attending local tractor shows.
Harold leaves behind: His wife Patricia (Pat), daughter: Cathy Oswalt Spurgeon of Wingate, two sisters: Beverly (Max) Rogers of Waynetown and Janet Knowling of New Market, a brother David Oswalt of New Richmond. Grandson, Austin (Elizabeth) Spurgeon of Crawfordsville. Great-grandchildren Ella, Kaya and Libby. Step-sons: Stephen (Elaine) Bishop of Westfield and Mark Bishop of Wingate, great-stepgrandson Justin Bishop. Extended family: Linda (Mike) Ruemler, Wayne (Deb) Whitaker and Bob Whitaker all of Chalmers. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation hours are 5:00-8:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral services are 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home with Pastors Alan Goff and Duane Mycroft officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wingate. Memorial contributions may be directed to Pleasant Hill UCC or New Hope Chapel both in Wingate. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019