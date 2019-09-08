Services
Harold "Carl" Sumner


1928 - 2019
Harold "Carl" Sumner Obituary
Harold "Carl" Sumner

Versailles - 91, passed away Thurs, Sept 5, 2019. The husband of Marsha White Sumner, Carl was born June 7, 1928 to the late Albert and Melvina Sumner in Corbin, KY. He was member of Versailles Baptist Church. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served in World War II and the Korean War. He was with State Farm Insurance for 37 years. Upon retirement he accepted a position as president of the Insurance Institute of Kentucky as a Lobbyist. He spent 50 years officiating high school and college sports. In addition to his wife of 55 years, Marsha, Carl is survived by his children, Linda (Toney) Rounsaville, TN, Tracy (Darrell) Courtney, Lexington, Jeff Sumner, IL, and Cathy (Travis) Fritz, Lancaster; grandchildren, Brett and Cody Courtney, Haley and Ben Bruckner; and his step granddaughter Ashtyn Fritz and his cat, Nickel. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Jones and brothers, Justine Sumner, James Sumner, Arliss Sumner, Rondal Sumner, Owen Sumner, and Paul Sumner. Services will be private, but there will be a Gathering from 2-7p, Mon, Sept 9, 2019 at 676 Dairy Way, Lancaster, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Donations be sent to the Woodford Humane Society or in his honor. ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019
