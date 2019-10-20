|
|
Harold Tribby
Fishers - Harold Tribby, 82, died 15th October 2019 at his home in Fishers, IN after a battle with lung cancer.
Harold was born on 9th March 1937, in Mellott, IN to Charles Tribby and Pearl Tribby Hutchinson. He graduated from Attica High School in 1955. Harold had a successful career as an CNC programmer at Fairfield Manufacturing Co. for 40 years in which he retired from in 1997.
Harold is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his son Bryan, son Greg and his wife Teri, his daughter Nan Wilkerson and her husband Rob, stepson Doug Cowen and his wife Natalie and his son Jason and his wife Toni along with 11 grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by his daughter Melinda Keen.
Besides spending time with his family and friends. Harold loved to do wood working out in his shop and make furniture for family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and cooking his catch for everyone to enjoy at his famous fish fries. He was a man of many convictions and loved to debate the problems of the world. His spirit and passion will be missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Friday October 25, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm located at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens 1718 W. 350 North West Lafayette, 47906.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019