Harold Wayne Jones
- - Harold Wayne Jones, age 77, passed away on May 6, 2019 in Crossville, Tennessee. Harold was born on August 8, 1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Normall Eugene and Pauline (Howard) Jones.
After graduating from Kokomo High School, Harold attended Indiana University of Kokomo. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1959, and was honorably discharged in 1962. Following his military service, Harold worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo until his retirement in 1993.
On October 13, 1959, Harold was married to Carolyn K. (Morris). Carolyn preceded Harold in passing on February 29, 2012. He was then married to Susan Huddleston Jones in Crossville, Tennessee, and she survives.
Harold was a member of Tolletts Chapel United Methodist Church in Crossville, Tennessee. His favorite hobbies included camping with his family, taking motorcycle trips, tinkering in his work shop, and enjoying retirement.
In addition to his wife, Susan, Harold is survived by his children, Laura Thompson (husband, David), Sheila Watson (husband, Billie), Pam Wininger, Ed Elkins (wife, Angie), and Marilee Gates (husband, Eric). He also leaves 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren to cherish his memory.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Carolyn, Harold was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
There will be a visitation for Harold held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home in Kokomo, Indiana on Saturday, May 11th from 3-5 pm, with a funeral service immediately following.
