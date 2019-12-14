|
|
Harriett Lambert
Tucson - Harriett Lucille (Hart) Lambert passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her daughters Debra Charles, Kimberly Metcalf (Drew); Granddaughters Cristin Cole, Brittany Lambert, Brooke Jackson (Alex); Grandsons Joseph Lambert, Daniel Lashbrook & Ryan Lambert and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Keith Lambert, son Keith Lambert Jr., her parents and 3 brothers & 3 sisters.
Harriett was born to Walter & Thelma Hart in June, 1935 in Lafayette, IN. She graduated from Battleground High School. She met, fell deeply in love, and married Keith in Delphi, IN on December 5th, 1956.
Her vibrant personality made her a natural in the retail industry. Spanning 30 years she worked at Loebs, Harry Guant Jewelers, Smith's Fashions and Christy's Bridal Shop before she retired.
Harriett loved to jitterbug with Keith and waltz with her mother at the Post 1154. She was a long-term member of the Women's & American Legion Auxiliaries, and Order of the Eastern Star. After retirement, Harriett and Keith traveled in their 5th wheel camper, fished, and traversed the country roads of Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia on their Honda Goldwing.
Harriett loved people and was kind and giving until the moment of her death. She always had a twinkle in her eyes and the unique ability to make everyone she met feel special. Mother, there will always be a void in our hearts that you are no longer with us but we rejoice knowing that you are together again with Dad, dancing in heaven!
No services. In remembrance of Harriett, please consider a donation to the at . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019