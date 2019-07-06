Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
Harry Bryan "Buddy" Sebree Jr.


1951 - 2019
Harry Bryan "Buddy" Sebree Jr. Obituary
Harry Bryan "Buddy" Sebree Jr.

Frankfort - Harry Bryan "Buddy" Sebree Jr., 67, of Frankfort, IN, passed away July 2, 2019 in Frankfort. He was born on September 4, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN to Harry Bryan and Marie (Murray) Sebree. He married Jody Plumback on December 14, 1985 and she survives.

Bryan was a lifelong Frankfort resident, 1969 graduate of Frankfort Senior High School. He worked 45 years as a car salesman. He was an avid fan of the Cubs, Colts, and Purdue. He loved his 3 grandchildren and attending his grandsons' sporting events.

Surviving along with his wife Jody are his Daughter: Harmony Wells of Mulberry; Son: Casey (Andrea) Sebree of Orlando, FL; Grandchildren: Jaxin Wells, Keegan Wells, and Taelyn Sebree; Siblings: Ronald Reagan, Vaughn Sebree, Dave Sebree, and Annette Sebree. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 siblings: Gearren Bodish and Mark Sebree.

A Memorial Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Bryan's honor to the Sebree family to be used for the Holiday Festival of Lights at the TPA Park. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 6, 2019
