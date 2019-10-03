|
|
Harry E. Bowman, 88, Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lafayette on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Harry was born in Pilot Knob, in Crawford County, Indiana on August 7, 1931. He was the son of the late Nathan L. And Sadie (Rainbolt) Bowman, Jr. Harry later moved to Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1949. He has resided in Lafayette since 1952.
Harry was a 43 year employee of Alcoa in Lafayette. He was a member of the Alcoa 25-Year Club and Alcoa Retiree's Club.
Harry joined the Congress Street United Methodist Church in 1956 and served as a youth counselor and Sunday School teacher. He had been active in Boy Scouts. He was a charter member of the Lafayette Fun Squares and a Life member of the Indiana Dancers Association. He enjoyed traveling, camping, genealogy, woodworking, leather working, western square dancing and bird watching.
On March 16, 1951 Harry married his high school sweetheart, Sara Jane Snyder in Attica. Sara passed away on December 22, 2017.
Harry leaves behind his three sons, Michael (Debby) Bowman, Alexandria, VA; Andy (Patty) Bowman, Indianapolis and Tim (Anissa) Bowman, New Richmond; ten grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Sarah, Deke, Hannah, Brian, Tucker, Sadie, Gretchen, Cooper and Kyle Bowman; four great-grandchildren, Gus, Max, Thomas and Clara Bowman. He was preceded in death by three sisters, his twin, Hazel Conner, Alice Saltsgaver and Lenora Johnsonbaugh along with five brothers, Edward, Wayne, Marvin, John and Loren Bowman.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, October 5th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Rachel Metheny officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019