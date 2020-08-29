Harry E. Williams
Frankfort - Harry E. Williams, 87, of Frankfort, passed away at IU Health, Lafayette, on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1933 in Corbin, Ky to William and Lulu Williams. He married Kay (Tull) Williams on July 3, 1953, she passed away in November of 2003. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict as a cook. Harry worked for Stark & Wessell, Nickel Plate Railroad from where he retired. He also helped his grandson, Jeremy Warren with the Smoke Shop. Harry's passion was playing pool and cars. He was a friend to all who knew him.
Harry is survived by his sons, Earl (Anna) Williams of Fowler, Kevin (LouAnn) of Kentucky, Robert (Sheryl) of Frankfort, Scott (Kim) of Frankfort; daughters, Melinda (Donnie) Stringer of Cambria and Teresa (Larry) Hinkle Jr. of Frankfort; brother, Jr. Williams; sister, Pete. 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and several brothers and sisters.
No services are planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort.
