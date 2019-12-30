|
Harry F. Schwier Jr.
Remington - Harry F. Schwier Jr., 85, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, December 27, 2019 at George Ade Memorial Health Care Center of Brook, IN.
He was born February 20, 1934 in Goodland, IN to the late Harry F. Schwier Sr. and Genevieve (Osner) Schwier. Harry was a 1952 graduate of Goodland High School.
Following high school, Harry enlisted in the United States Navy from November 3, 1952 until his honorable discharge on October 29, 1956. During his service, Harry was a crew member on the USS Cabildo (LSD 16) on his way to Korea. The Korean Armistice Agreement would be signed before Harry reached Korea. Harry was proud of his service in the US Navy and later joined the Remington American Legion Post 280 where he served as commander and held the position of treasurer for many years.
His marriage was to Joyce (Curtis) Laffoon on August 18, 1961 and she survives. Harry owned and operated Harry's Tavern just as his father did for 25 years in Remington. He also worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier until his retirement after 35 years.
Surviving along with his wife are their children, Pamela VanDerVeen (Ed Bolt) of Bonner Springs, KS, Steven Wayne (wife: Sharron) Laffoon of Fort Worth, TX, Patricia (husband: Charles) McGee of Rensselaer, IN, and Gregory A. (wife: Tracey) Schwier of Crown Point, IN. Sisters, Diane (husband: Gene) Waibel of Remington, and Coletta Brooks of Jasonville, IN. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death along with his parents are two brothers, Russell and Irvin Schwier.
Friends may call from 4-7 PM (EST) Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington. Funeral Mass 11 AM (EST) Friday, January 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington. Fr. Andrew DeKeyser to officiate. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery.
Following the committal service at the Remington Cemetery, friends and family are encouraged to attend the funeral dinner which will be held at the Remington American Legion Post 280 from 1-3 PM (EST).
Memorial contributions may be made in Harry's name to American Legion Post 280.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019