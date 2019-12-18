|
|
Harry Waddle
Lafayette - Harry Michael Waddle, Sr, 59, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, December 17, 2019 at his residence after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born May 28, 1960 in Rensselaer, IN, to the late Walter and Beatrice (Karch) Waddle. He was a graduate of Rensselaer Central High School.
On November 24, 1989 he married Sarah L. Fisher in Lafayette and she survives.
Harry was a member of Sunrise Christian Reformed Church. He enjoyed building and racing pure street race cars and I-mod cars. He prided himself on being a great and faithful husband and father, and a wonderful friend. One of Harry's favorite memories was when he and Sarah went to the Pocono NASCAR race for their 10th anniversary.
Along with his wife Sarah, he is survived by his children: Harry Michael Waddle, Jr and Michelle Renee Waddle both of Lafayette; siblings Viola (Steve) Stone of Rensselaer, Mattie (Loren) Snow of Columbia City, James "Bo" (Tammy) Waddle of Brook and Katrina (Steve) Taylor of Mesa, AZ; father and mother in-law: Dennis and Laura Fisher of Lafayette, brother-in-law Matthew Fisher of Fishers; and five very close friends Dee Rader, Val Heilman, Scott (Leeanne) Provo, Christina Howard and Sam Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 10am - 12pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at Sunrise Christian Reformed Church - 909 E 500 S, Lafayette, IN. Funeral service will begin at 12pm with Reverend Randy Bergsma officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the family for funeral expenses C/O Dennis Fisher. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019