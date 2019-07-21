Harvey Logan Estes



West Lafayette - Harvey Logan Estes, 95, died July 12 at Westminster Village, West Lafayette. Born in Claiborne County, Tennessee to Harvey and Cassie Bailey Estes on September 11, 1923, he moved to Benton County, Indiana in 1932 where his father farmed.



He graduated from Pine Township High School in 1942. He fought in World War II with the 83rd Infantry Division in the Ardennes (surviving the Battle of the Bulge in 1944), Rhineland, and Central Europe. After the war he served in the military police in Austria for a year and was assigned to monitor a displaced persons camp. He married Carolyn Campbell in Montmorenci, IN on May 9, 1948. He studied Agriculture at Purdue University for 3 years. He farmed in Benton County then came to Clinton County (Mulberry) in 1952 where he farmed until disabled from a stroke in 1979 that left him paralyzed on his right side. After therapy he learned to walk again and he continued to garden and tend his fruit trees until he and Carolyn moved to Elmcroft Senior Living in West Lafayette. He was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Lafayette where he served as a deacon, trustee, youth counselor, and usher. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing trips with his friends.



Surviving are his daughter, Evelyn Samad (Andrew) and a grandson Leith Samad of Madison, WI, three brothers, Kenneth, Earl, and Mearl (Rose), and four sisters, Mabel Mitchell (Vance), Ruby Lawhead, Ethelene Hofmeyer and Wilma Gramman (Jim) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carolyn, brother Edsel (Doskie) and sister Mildred Etter.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical Covenant Church or Trinity Mission, Lafayette.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 1:00 at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Lafayette with visitation from 12:00 - 1:00.



Thanks to the staff of 3 West at St. Franciscan Hospital, the Pavillions at Westminster Health care, and St. Franciscan Hospice for their kindness and care. Published in the Journal & Courier on July 21, 2019