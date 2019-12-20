|
Haskell D. Brown, Jr.
Haskell D. Brown, Jr., age 73, passed away December 11, 2019, in Huntley, Illinois. He was born on January 24, 1946, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Haskell D. Sr. and Ruth V. (Ludders) Brown.
Haskell graduated from Ball State University with a master's degree. He was a science teacher at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois, for 33 years.
He enjoyed his country life, driving his tractor, wood burning fires, and traveling around the country. He loved reading history books, coin collecting, and spending time with his family.
Haskell is survived by his wife, Jeannette Brown, sons, Christopher and Joshua Brown, grandsons, Andrew and Gavin Brown, and sisters Marlene (Ted) Woodfield and Rose (Nathan) Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. until the 1:00 P.M. service at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, Illinois 60098. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .
For information, call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019