|
|
Hazel E. (Bowman) Morgan
Attica - Hazel E. (Bowman) Morgan, 99, residing at Autumn Trace in Attica, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:05 a.m. in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. Hazel had been in good health and had been hospitalized since Thursday.
Hazel was born in Fountain County, Indiana on May 24, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Glen Shannon and Maude Bernice (Eubank) Bowman. Hazel graduated from Williamsport High School in 1940.
Hazel married Everett Morgan on Christmas day in 1940. They lived on the farm in the Riverside community for nearly 77 years until Everett's passing on November 7, 2017.
Hazel was a member of the Davis Township Homemakers Club and Tri Arts, where she was a treasurer for many years. She and her husband were active members of the Attica Free Methodist Church and were regular attendees of the church. She enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening. She enjoyed her paintings and was an active participant in the activities at Autumn Trace.
Everett and Hazel visited all 50 states and traveled to Europe in their active years together. During their retirement they were able to winter in Fort Myers, Florida for many years. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and often played on the floor with them. She loved her children and their growing up years.
She leaves behind a daughter, Barbara (David) Foster, Warren County; two sons, Jerry (Evelyn) Morgan, Punta Gorda, FL; Dr. Gene (Dr. Regina Rexroat) Morgan, Naples, FL; two sisters-in-law, Helen Louise Gross, Lafayette and Louise Bowman, Attica; six grandchildren, Brad Morgan, Jara (fiancé- Rex Tingley) Morgan, Brett (Debbie) Morgan, Captain Jeffrey M. Morgan, Rev. Caleb (Jennifer) Foster and Abigail Foster; seven great-grandchildren, Molly Morgan, Maddy Morgan, Brooke Morgan, Alyssa Morgan, Jacob Morgan, Elizabeth Morgan and Will Morgan. She was preceded in death by an infant son, James William Morgan; a brother, Luther Bowman and a sister, JoAnn Charles.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Friday, December 13th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Attica Free Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019