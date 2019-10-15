Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
Entombment
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Hazel Pauline Laxton


1936 - 2019
Hazel Pauline Laxton Obituary
Hazel Pauline Laxton

Lebanon - Hazel Pauline Laxton, 83, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Witham Health Services in Lebanon.

She was born September 8, 1936 in Dixon, TN, to the late Leslie M. Waynick and Evie (Clifton) Waynick. On April 27, 1989 she married Marvin Eugene "Gene" Laxton. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2008.

She was a dedicated Hair Dresser for 30 years and was employed with Landis & Gear Company for 15 years. She enjoyed playing cards and Bowling. She was champion Corn Hole and Euchre player at Crown Pointe where she resided.

She is survived by her son Marty King (Debbie) Barnes; two sisters; Dottie Tyrie of Lafayette, JoAnn Nelson (Mick) of Brownsburg, and brother; Bud Blackburn (Nancy) of Idaville. Grandchildren; Jason Barnes, Jamie Barnes (Fiancé Scott Stephen).

Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, brother; Bobby Lee Waynick and Brother-in-Law; George Tyrie.

Visitation will be held from 1 - 2pm am Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2pm with entombment at Rest Haven Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
