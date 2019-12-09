Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazine Felix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazine Daulton Felix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazine Daulton Felix Obituary
Hazine Daulton Felix

Lafayette - Hazine Burton Daulton - Felix, 83, of Lafayette went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Rosewalk Village Nursing Home. She was born on January 13, 1936 in Naomi, KY, the daughter of the late Clyde and Lola (McDaniel) Burton. On March 31, 1997 in Owensboro, KY she married James "Jim" Felix whom survives.

She worked 20 years at the Schumacher Electric in the repair department. Hazine loved cross word puzzles, cooking, baking and reading cooking books.

She is survived by son, Terry L. (Shirley) Daulton of Lafayette, 7 grandchildren, Amos Daulton, Stacy Medrano, Ashley Blazek, Lindsey Daulton, Brandon Daulton, Daniel Daulton and Kristi Daulton, 8 great-grandchildren, brother, Larry (Evelyn) Burton of West Lafayette, sisters, Shirley (John) Brown of Lafayette and Kathy (Tom) Sarault of Fowler.

Preceding her in death, by parents, sons, Dwight and Brian Daulton husband, Dinzle Daulton in 1982, sister, Beatrice Tyler and brother, Dwayne Burton.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Rev. Sheri Rohrer officiating. Final interment to follow at Boswell Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Rosewalk Village in Hazine's memory. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now