|
|
Hazine Daulton Felix
Lafayette - Hazine Burton Daulton - Felix, 83, of Lafayette went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Rosewalk Village Nursing Home. She was born on January 13, 1936 in Naomi, KY, the daughter of the late Clyde and Lola (McDaniel) Burton. On March 31, 1997 in Owensboro, KY she married James "Jim" Felix whom survives.
She worked 20 years at the Schumacher Electric in the repair department. Hazine loved cross word puzzles, cooking, baking and reading cooking books.
She is survived by son, Terry L. (Shirley) Daulton of Lafayette, 7 grandchildren, Amos Daulton, Stacy Medrano, Ashley Blazek, Lindsey Daulton, Brandon Daulton, Daniel Daulton and Kristi Daulton, 8 great-grandchildren, brother, Larry (Evelyn) Burton of West Lafayette, sisters, Shirley (John) Brown of Lafayette and Kathy (Tom) Sarault of Fowler.
Preceding her in death, by parents, sons, Dwight and Brian Daulton husband, Dinzle Daulton in 1982, sister, Beatrice Tyler and brother, Dwayne Burton.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Rev. Sheri Rohrer officiating. Final interment to follow at Boswell Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Rosewalk Village in Hazine's memory. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019