Helen Annabell Edwards
Mulberry - Helen Annabell Edwards, 89, of Mulberry, formerly of Lafayette died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Mulberry Health in Mulberry.
She was born November 11, 1930 in Lafayette to the late Charles and Carrie (Lennen) Mansfield. She attended Lafayette Jefferson High School. She married Lawrence R. Edwards on August 13, 1952 in Lafayette. Lawrence preceded her in death on November 2, 2011.
Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by nephews Myron Mansfield, Michael Mansfield, Phillip Mansfield, Larry Grammer, Dan Feeney, Rick Davis and nieces Carolyn Atherton, Carla Mansfield, Maelinda Feeney, Nancy Chambers, Tina Richardson, Cindy Ratclif and Brenda Rendon. She is also survived by many beloved great nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband Lawrence and her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and 2 brothers.
Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be given to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909 with Rev. David Inskeep officiating.
Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W. 350 North, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019