Helen Brummett
Lafayette - Helen (Lake) Bower Brummett, 91, of Lafayette passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Anthony Healthcare.
She was born November 18, 1927 in Lafayette to the late Elbert and Ada (Atwell) Lake. Helen worked as a Cashier for McDonalds on 231 South for 15 years.
On November 3, 1946 she married Marion E. "Gene" Bower, Sr. in Lafayette. He preceded her in death September 17, 1973.
Helen enjoyed gardening and yard work. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Marion E. "Sonny" (Cindy) Bower, Jr of Attica, IN, Reverend John (Linda) Bower of Portland, TN and Betty (Jerry) Marshall of Reynolds; siblings: Lena Gellenback, Isabella Simmons. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Gene, she is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be 5pm - 8pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 10 am Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Joseph Park officiating. Interment to follow at Wyandotte Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 4, 2019