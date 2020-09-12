Helen Dunbar
Lafayette - Helen Ruth Dunbar, 90, a resident of Lafayette passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mulberry Healthcare.
She was born May 10, 1930 in Lafayette to the late Perry and Hazel (Hauff) Peterson. She lived and worked in Clarks Hill Telephone Company for 10 years. Helen later worked for GTE for more than 25 years before retiring.
On April 16, 1949 she married John B. Dunbar in Clarks Hill, they later divorced.
Helen enjoyed bowling, gardening and was a huge Purdue fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children: Peggy (Lowell) Stingley of Clarks Hill and Dan Dunbar of Lafayette. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Kenny, Johnny, Danny (Shannon), Dean (Trish), Daniel, Robby (Heather), Cory (Whitney) and 12 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband John Dunbar, Son Kenneth Dunbar, granddaughter Jackie Dunbar and brother Perry Peterson, Jr.
Visitation will be held 1pm- 2pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Reverend Rob Robbins officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Coalition through Area IV.