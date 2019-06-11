Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Helen McPeters
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Gardens of Rensselaer
Rensselaer, IN
View Map
Delphi - Helen E. McPeters, 80, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Crown Point.

She was born December 8, 1938, in Hammond, to the late Raymond and Zelma (Wells) Schau.

On April 16, 1958, she married Edward W. McPeters Sr. He passed away on February 13, 1990.

Helen worked as a Associate for Walmart for over 20 years.

She enjoyed crocheting and flower gardening.

Surviving are sons, Edward McPeters, Jr. of Brook, David McPeters of Delphi, Chris (Christine) McPeters of Earl Park, Wayne (Connie) McPeters of Linden, Johnny (Lisa) McPeters of Wheatfield and a daughter, Julie (Ron) Trusty of Monticello. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Schau and a grandchild, Harley.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 13th at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 also at Soller- Baker Funeral Home. Pastor Joseph Park Jr will be officiating. Interment will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday at Memorial Gardens of Rensselaer in Rensselaer.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 11, 2019
