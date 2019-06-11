Helen E. McPeters



Delphi - Helen E. McPeters, 80, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Crown Point.



She was born December 8, 1938, in Hammond, to the late Raymond and Zelma (Wells) Schau.



On April 16, 1958, she married Edward W. McPeters Sr. He passed away on February 13, 1990.



Helen worked as a Associate for Walmart for over 20 years.



She enjoyed crocheting and flower gardening.



Surviving are sons, Edward McPeters, Jr. of Brook, David McPeters of Delphi, Chris (Christine) McPeters of Earl Park, Wayne (Connie) McPeters of Linden, Johnny (Lisa) McPeters of Wheatfield and a daughter, Julie (Ron) Trusty of Monticello. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.



Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Schau and a grandchild, Harley.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 13th at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 also at Soller- Baker Funeral Home. Pastor Joseph Park Jr will be officiating. Interment will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday at Memorial Gardens of Rensselaer in Rensselaer.



