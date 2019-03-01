Helen Frances Bresnahan



Lafayette - Helen Frances Bresnahan, 97, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home. She had been in hospice care for a month. She was born October 5, 1921, in Lafayette to the late Louis and Mary Metzger Fassnacht.



Helen graduated from St. Frances High School in 1939 and on November 28, 1946, she married Bernard John Bresnahan in St. Boniface Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on November 3, 2012. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.



Surviving are her children, Tom (Marcia) Bresnahan of Lafayette, Kathy (Bob) Sandifur of TX, Ed (Mary Ann) Bresnahan of Brookston, Dave (Deb) Bresnahan of Monticello, Bruce Bresnahan of Lafayette, Maureen (Steve) Lintner of FL, Chuck (Linda) Bresnahan of NC and Colleen (Jim) Bjork of Lafayette, 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother Walt (Carol) Fassnacht of Lafayette. Helen was preceded in death by her siblings Robert, Bill, William, Joe, Art, Elizabeth, Mary, Catherine, Myke and Barb.



Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Rosary will be at 2:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday at St Lawrence Catholic Church, Father Cole Daily and Father Dan Gartland officiating. Interment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Lafayette.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Matthew 25 Share and Care.