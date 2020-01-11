|
Helen Hann
Mulberry - Helen B. Hann, 92, of Mulberry, passed Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement. She was born July 18, 1927 in West River, Ontario, Canada to Albert and Leila (Russell) Sloan. She married Max Hann and he preceded her in death in 1993.
She was a 1944 graduate of Kagwan High School in Ontario, Canada. She was a member of Mulberry United Methodist Church and Lafayette Moose Lodge.
Helen is survived by her son, Steve Hann of Mulberry; brothers, Stan, John, and Murray; and sister, Phyllis.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elaine and Echo; and a brother, Kenny.
Memorial visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel. Pastor Kevin Smith will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020