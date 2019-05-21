Services
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-2211
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Helen L. Cree


1926 - 2019
Helen L. Cree Obituary
Helen L. Cree

Delphi - Helen L. Cree, 92, of Delphi, passed away on May 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Delphi surrounded by her family. She is now at peace with the Lord Jesus Christ. Helen was born to the late William Curtis Dubes Sr. and Lida May (Newell) Dubes on July 7, 1926 in Delphi.

She was a 1944 graduate of Delphi High School. After graduation, she went to work at Brown Rubber making tires for airplanes from 1945-1960.

She married Bobby Dean Cree on June 21, 1953 in Delphi and he preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2007.

According to Aunt Helen, she was spoiled and got her way all of her life, and everyone knew; it was her way and only her way.

Her hobbies were: playing cards, playing Bingo, watching TV (especially parades & ice skating). She loved dancing in her younger years, and loved traveling with Bobby.

Helen was a member of the Delphi United Methodist Church.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her older siblings: brothers, Glen C. and John R. Dubes and sister, Faye.

Visitation will be at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service. Pastor Micah Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg, Indiana.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Delphi United Methodist Church.

Special thanks to the St. Elizabeth Healthcare staff and to Debra K. Dubes for being her and Uncle Bobby's caretaker.

www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 21, 2019
