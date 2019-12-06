|
|
Helen L. Yauch
Monticello - Helen L. Yauch, 93, passed away at 3:59 pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at White Oak health Campus in Monticello.
She was born on September 21, 1926 in Calvin, OK to the late McClellan "Mack" and Lucille (Scales) Hardwick. On June 9, 1948 she married Charles Yauch in Oklahoma City, OK. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2005.
She graduated from high school in Muskogee, Oklahoma and attended Oklahoma College for Women in Oklahoma City and Oklahoma University. Helen worked as a librarian at the Union Township Public Library.
She had been a member of the Monticello Christian church. Helen was an avid reader. She liked crossword puzzles, bird watching and loved being involved with her Bridge Clubs. She cherished time spent with family especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by children, Susan (Willie) DiFabio of Glen Ellyn, IL, Laura A. (Mark) Gamble of Monticello, Amy (Lenny) Strzelecki of Granger, Nancy (Mark) Kinsey of Fishers; siblings, Sue (Gary) Thomas and Tom (Joanne) Hardwick both of TX; brother-in-law, Mike (Jan) Yauch of TX; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Hardwick.
Our heartfelt thanks to the loving Legacy staff at White Oak and Physiocare Hospice. Words can not fully express our gratitude for you all and the care you provided our mother.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of services at 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with Rev. Chris Dodson of the Monticello Christian Church officiating.
Burial will follow at the Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019