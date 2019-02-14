|
Helen M. Allen
Colfax - Helen M. Allen, 95, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Beech Grove Meadows, where she had lived since the death of her husband, Harold E. Allen, in 2011.
She was born Nov 7, 1923 in Colfax to the late John A. Howarth and Mae (Callahan) Howarth. She attended grade school and high school at Colfax, and graduated from Purdue University in 1944 with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics and a minor in Science. She later received a Master's Degree in Education from Indiana State University in Terra Haute.
After her four children were in school, Helen substitute taught in the Vincennes city school system and at Vincennes University, and then taught Home Economics full time at Lincoln High School in Vincennes for 22 years until her retirement. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered her time helping area children as part of a reading program in the local elementary schools.
Along with her husband, Harold, she was an avid supporter of Purdue University Athletics and a member of the John Purdue Athletic Boosters Club, attending home football games at Purdue for many years.
Helen also joined, and became secretary of for many years, the Town and Country Knox County Extension Homemaker's Club.
She had been a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Vincennes from 1958-2012, when she moved to Beech Grove Meadows.
Helen was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Ann Farrell, and her husband, Harold Eugene Allen, to whom she had been married 67 years.
Helen is survived by a daughter Sandra Ernst and her husband, Don, of Indianapolis; two sons, James Allen and his wife, Minnie of Florida; and, Kenneth Allen and his wife, Lesa, of Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Steve Ernst and his wife, Amanda of California, Brenda Ernst-Guzman of Indianapolis, Pat Farrell and his wife, Rebecca of California, Kerry Abdullah and her husband, Matt of Columbus, IN, J.R. Allen and his wife, Juliette of Nashville, TN, Tim Farrell and his wife, Claire of New York, Michelle Byrum and her husband, Jamie of Ohio, Jennifer Thomas and her husband, Tim of Columbus, IN, and Scott Allen and his wife, Joanna of Dharamsala, India; and, 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 am Friday at Little and Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main Street, Beech Grove, IN 46107. Funeral services will be at 11 am with Father Jim Farrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Plainview Cemetery in Colfax.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and the Guardian Angel Hospice organization.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019