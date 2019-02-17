|
Helen M. Slifer
Delphi - Helen M. Slifer, 69, of Delphi passed away on Feb. 14, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Helen was born on March 4, 1949 in Logansport, Indiana to the late Gordon H. Spicer and Dorothy K. (Groninger) Spicer Garrison. She attended Delphi Schools up until the 12th grade and was a 1967 graduate of Caston High School.
Helen married Charles R. Slifer on Oct. 12, 1969 at Twelve Mile, Indiana and he preceded her in death on July 27, 1994.They were married for over 24 years.
Helen enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, music, genealogy, watching westerns, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was known for her sense of humor and infectious laugh followed by her famous "snort."
She is survived by her four children: Elisabeth J. Slifer-Bahr (Rick) of Phoenix, AZ, Eric C. Slifer (Kathy) of St. Petersburg, FL, Marcus D.Slifer (Nicole) of West Lafayette and Gabriel A. Slifer (Kelly) of Delphi; grandchildren: Brayton, Colten, Lauren, and Keegan Slifer; sisters: Wanda Buck (Mike), Connie Wehner (Frank), Freda Draper and Julie Koontz (Ernie); brothers: Harold Garrison (Jane), Bill Spicer (Martha), Johnnie and Kenny Garrison.
Visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi with funeral services at 10:00 am. on Feb. 20, 2019. Pastor Daniel Berry officiating. Burial in Spring Creek Christian Church Cemetery, Cass County.
Memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 17, 2019