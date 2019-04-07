Services
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
Helene E. Byroad


1922 - 2019
Helene E. Byroad Obituary
Helene E. Byroad

Wolcott - Helene E. Byroad, 96, of Wolcott, passed away April 1, 2019, in Monticello.

She was born June 4, 1922, in Chatsworth, Illinois, to the late Ira and Marguerite (Hopkins) Ratliff. On December 26, 1939, in Kentland she married Russell Byroad; he passed away on October 20, 1978.

Surviving are two sons, John (Jesse) Byroad of Monon, and Ron (Marlene) Byroad of Wolcott; three grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Helms of Monticello, Erica (Rodney) Garing of Pittsboro, and Craig (Chanda) Byroad of Rensselaer; five great grandchildren, Zach, and Courtney Lytle, Jacob, and Ella Garing, and Ana Helms; and brother, Ira "June" (Eileen) Ratliff, Jr. of Martinton, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., April 8, 2019, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., April 8, 2019.

Burial will follow at the Palestine Cemetery in rural Wolcott.

For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019
