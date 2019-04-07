|
|
Helene E. Byroad
Wolcott - Helene E. Byroad, 96, of Wolcott, passed away April 1, 2019, in Monticello.
She was born June 4, 1922, in Chatsworth, Illinois, to the late Ira and Marguerite (Hopkins) Ratliff. On December 26, 1939, in Kentland she married Russell Byroad; he passed away on October 20, 1978.
Surviving are two sons, John (Jesse) Byroad of Monon, and Ron (Marlene) Byroad of Wolcott; three grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Helms of Monticello, Erica (Rodney) Garing of Pittsboro, and Craig (Chanda) Byroad of Rensselaer; five great grandchildren, Zach, and Courtney Lytle, Jacob, and Ella Garing, and Ana Helms; and brother, Ira "June" (Eileen) Ratliff, Jr. of Martinton, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., April 8, 2019, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., April 8, 2019.
Burial will follow at the Palestine Cemetery in rural Wolcott.
For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019