Henry Anthony McLain


Henry Anthony McLain
1930 - 2019
Mt. Dora - Henry Anthony McLain, age 89, of Mt. Dora, FL passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born January 20, 1930 in Lafayette, Indiana, the son of George Henry and Rose Wilken McLain. He was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters as well as by his daughter, Kathleen Jarvinen and his stepson Eric Saltzmann. Mr. McLain was a teacher of social studies at Madison Heights High School in Anderson, Indiana for thirty-three years and was an outstanding historian. He was a 1948 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and received a B.S. Degree from Indiana State University. He earned a Master's Degree at Ball State University where he also pursued doctoral studies. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He had a lifelong interest in historic preservation, restoring several Victorian homes in Anderson and Vevay, Indiana and serving as President of the Gruenewald House Museum in Anderson. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Douglas, two sons, Michael and Stephen McLain, a daughter, Sharon McClintock, a stepson, Dr. Kurt Saltzmann and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mount Dora, Florida at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations, 226 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778, (352)343-4444. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.steversonhamlinhilbish.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 5, 2019
