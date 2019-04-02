|
Henry B. Adams
Lafayette - 80, Lafayette, passed away at his home with his wife at his side on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. following an illness with pancreatic cancer.
Henry was born in Covington, Indiana on September 5, 1938. He was the son of the late H. Harlan and Alma M. (Hutson) Adams. He was raised in Covington and at the age of seven moved to Lafayette. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1957.
Henry formerly worked at Motor Parts Service in Lafayette. He later began working for Rea Magnet Wire and retired in 2002. Following retirement Henry worked as a driver for Mike Raisor Car Dealership.
He was a member of the 25-year club at Rea Magnet Wire. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge # 347 of Lafayette. He was an avid card player with euchre as his favorite card game. In his early years he enjoyed fishing with his sons and hunting mushrooms.
On July 16, 1960, Henry married Virginia R. Cooper in the former E.U.B. Church in Attica. He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years.
He also leaves behind three sons, Kevin, William and Stewart Adams; a brother, John Adams, Edwardsburg, MI; a sister, Laura Killian, Lafayette; two grandchildren, Tara VanLaere and Levi Adams; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Phillip VanLaere. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold "Jack" Adams and Jim Adams along with two sisters, Janet Scarlett and Mary Mathis.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Friday, April 3rd from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Union Christian Cemetery, near Newtown. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019