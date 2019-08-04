Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Eugene Parks


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Eugene Parks Obituary
Herbert Eugene Parks

Indianapolis - HERBERT EUGENE PARKS, MD, 86 years old, passed away July 26th in Indianapolis, IN. He was born on February 26, 1933 in Kokomo, IN, grew up in Delphi, IN, graduating in 1951 from Delphi High School.

Herb attended Indiana University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated from the Indiana School of Medicine in 1959. He practiced radiology at Community Hospitals in Indianapolis before retiring in 1995. Herb served his country from 1967-1969 as Lieutenant at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital.

Herb was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen and is survived by his wife, Doris, son, Michael and sisters Miriam (Parks) Hedrick and Mary Lou (Parks) Woods.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Funeral services will follow at the same location at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that contributions be sent to the IU Foundation, Jacobs School of Music, 1500 State Rd 46, Bloomington, IN 47408.

Additional information about his life can be accessed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now