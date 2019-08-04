|
Herbert Eugene Parks
Indianapolis - HERBERT EUGENE PARKS, MD, 86 years old, passed away July 26th in Indianapolis, IN. He was born on February 26, 1933 in Kokomo, IN, grew up in Delphi, IN, graduating in 1951 from Delphi High School.
Herb attended Indiana University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated from the Indiana School of Medicine in 1959. He practiced radiology at Community Hospitals in Indianapolis before retiring in 1995. Herb served his country from 1967-1969 as Lieutenant at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital.
Herb was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen and is survived by his wife, Doris, son, Michael and sisters Miriam (Parks) Hedrick and Mary Lou (Parks) Woods.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Funeral services will follow at the same location at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that contributions be sent to the IU Foundation, Jacobs School of Music, 1500 State Rd 46, Bloomington, IN 47408.
Additional information about his life can be accessed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019