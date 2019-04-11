Herbert L. Young



Brookston - Herbert L. Young, 93, of Brookston, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Cumberland Point, West Lafayette.



He was born March 17, 1926 in Round Grove Township to the late Hanson and Kathryn (Hart) Young. He attended Round Grove Schools, where he played basketball and baseball.



His marriage of 67 years was to his high school sweetheart, Florence E. Mills, on February 4, 1944 in Otterbein. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2011.



Herb's entire life revolved around family and farm. He farmed grain and livestock from the time he was 18 years old until retiring at 84. Herb loved the land and wanted to conserve it. He and Florence seldom took vacations because of the farm. He truly enjoyed his life's work. After a long days work he enjoyed relaxing at night with a good crossword puzzle.



Surviving is a son, David A. Young (wife: Helen) of Lafayette; a daughter, Kathy M. Griner of Lafayette and a brother, John Young (wife: Betty) of Lafayette. Herb loved spending time with his family, especially his 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.



Preceding him in death with his parents and wife are three sons, Randy, Larry and Steve Young; two brothers, Kenny and Robert Young; two grandchildren, Leigh and Stephanie and a great-grandson, Joshua.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home (101 West 4th St. Brookston, IN); Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Lafayette.



Memorials may be made in Herb's name to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment for Riley Hospital and can be given during service hours or by visiting RileyKids.org/Tyler.



Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 11, 2019