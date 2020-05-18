Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Herman E. Shumate


1929 - 2020
Herman E. Shumate Obituary
Herman E. Shumate

Lafayette - Herman E. Shumate, 91, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was born January 7, 1929, in Tippecanoe County to the late Claude and Maude (Tindel) Shumate.

Herman graduated from Romney High School in 1947 and was a veteran of the Army.

On February 9, 1957, he married Barbara Virgin in Mulberry and she survives.

Herman worked as an Electrician with the IBEW Local 668 for 40 years and retired in 1992.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 11 in Lafayette.

Surviving along with his wife are his sons Michael E. Shumate of Carmel, Richard A. Shumate, Mark D. Shumate both of Lafayette, grandsons Kody, Drew and Nicholas.

Private graveside service will be held on Friday at Elmwood Cemetery in Romney. You may leave memories and condolences at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 20, 2020
